Wolves have often targeted Portuguese players in their recruitment strategy in recent years, and they could be set to beat Manchester United to the signing of another.

Ruben Neves, Fabio Silva, Jose Sa, and Joao Moutinho, are just a few stars from Portugal Wolves have recruited. Another one on their wishlist is Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim Wolves are confident of securing a deal to sign Palhinha, despite interest from other clubs. The report also lists Manchester United and Fulham as interested parties, but Wolves believe they will win the race.

Due to Wolves having a host of Portuguese players, this could be the reason Palhinha is opting for a move to Wolves over Manchester United.

Palhinha could be a replacement for Ruben Neves, who appears to be on his way out this summer, with multiple clubs keen on the Portuguese midfielder, including Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail.

Palhinha won the league in Portugal in the 2020/2021 season, and his performances earnt him a place in the Team of the Year. If Neves decides he wants to leave the club, then Wolves will have to replace him adequately, and Palhinha could most certainly be that man.

The 26-year-old has recently become a regular for the Portugal national team, alongside Neves, and could be available for a fraction of the fee they will receive for Neves. The report from The Sun claims Palhinha could cost in the region of £20m, with the Daily Mail reporting that Wolves will demand around £70m for Neves.