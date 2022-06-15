Manchester United recently explored a potential transfer move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, though nothing serious came about from it.

The Red Devils are 100% set to sign a new striker this summer, Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and he’s also stated that Ajax winger Antony is a player admired by Erik ten Hag.

Zaha could operate up front or out wide, so could make sense as a player the club have looked at, with Matt Judge recently involved in a meeting to sound out Zaha’s situation, though seemingly without particularly strong interest in making him a priority, CaughtOffside have been informed.

Matt Judge is approaching his last day at #MUFC ? Judge has been continually conducting meetings with agents, including one recently to discuss Wilfried Zaha (nothing serious) but will leave the club once his contract expires at the end of this month, CaughtOffside understands. pic.twitter.com/1NE8eaRggM — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 15, 2022

Judge is now set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the month, but it’s interesting that he’s discussed Zaha as one possible option to come in.

The Ivory Coast international had a spell at United earlier in his career, and it didn’t work out for him at that time, but he’s improved a lot since then.

One imagines Zaha may well be tempted to leave Palace for a big move, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will follow this up, or if someone else might be tempted to move for the 29-year-old.