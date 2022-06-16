Arsenal ace now set to complete over ten years at the club as new contract reportedly agreed

In an era where agents are so keen to keep players moving and loyalty is at a premium, it’s always impressive when a player managed to rack up a decade with a single club.

Eddie Nketiah has been with Arsenal since 2015 when he made the move over from Chelsea’s youth system, and it now looks like he’s going to complete a decade with the Gunners as a new deal has reportedly been agreed that ties him to the club until at least 2025:

Eddie Nketiah is staying at Arsenal. Striker has agreed terms on long-term contract. Nketiah been at Arsenal since 2015 and this deal would take time at club to over 10 years as runs past 2025. Story here:https://t.co/lL6SpIFIkI — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) June 16, 2022

He turned 23 this summer so we’ve reached the point where he has to go from being regarded as a prospect to actually making a major dent on the first team, but there will be opportunities after the departures of Lacazette and Aubameyang.

It’s likely that the move will split fans who will appreciate having a youngster come through the system, but he’s yet to score more than five Premier League goals in a single season and that will need to change if he’s to see out that contract and potentially sign a new one.

You have to think that there will still be a marquee signing who’ll come in and play as the main striker ahead of him, but there will be chances for Nketiah to establish himself as the second option and he keeps showing flashes which suggest he has the ability to do that.

Consistency may also come if he’s playing on a regular basis rather than making late sub appearances here and there, but it looks like this is ready to be announced.