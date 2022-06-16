Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, but they now face extra competition to secure his signature.

According to RMC Sport (via The Sun), Arsenal are leading the race to sign Aouar, but Liverpool are also showing an interest. The latter have reportedly completed their summer transfer dealings, but will target a midfielder next summer, according to The Times.

The Premier League duo will now face added competition from Jose Mourinho’s Roma, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Aouar is a versatile midfielder who could offer a lot to both Liverpool and Arsenal. The French international is able to play in attacking midfield, centre-midfield, as well as out wide in attack. The 23-year-old managed eight goals in all competitions last season, and is yet to reach his full potential.

The singing of Aouar would fit both Liverpool and Arsenal’s recruitment strategies. Liverpool have been targeting younger players, such as Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay (according to The Times report above), with Arsenal doing the same, with players like Martin Odegaard, Gabriel, and Aaron Ramsdale.