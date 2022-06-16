Arsenal closing in on new signing with €35m offer set to be accepted

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal have submitted a €35m offer for Porto star Fabio Vieira.

The Portuguese star has also been attracting interest from Manchester United, according to Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness).

Vieira has had an excellent season for Porto, helping them to secure the Primeira Liga title last season, contributing with six goals and 14 assists. With 13 goals from 21 games for Portugal U21s, Vieira can provide a real goal threat from midfield.

However, it now appears Arsenal are closing in on a deal, with a €35m offer for Vieira expected to be accepted by Porto, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea looking to sign Barcelona star in potential swap deal with Alonso and Azpilicueta
Arsenal and Liverpool now face extra competition in pursuit of midfielder
Trio of Premier League clubs interested in highly-rated 21-year-old defender

Vieira is able to operate in a host of positions, but could be suited to a rotation option with Martin Odegaard. The 22-year-old is often utilised as an attacking midfielder, and could provide competition for the Norweigan midfielder, as Arsenal prepare for the hectic schedule that comes with playing in Europe.

Vieira can also play as a centre-forward, and with Arsenal only having Eddie Nketiah at their disposal as it stands, it could be useful to sign a player who can provide cover in attack.

More Stories Fabio Vieira

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.