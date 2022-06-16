Arsenal have submitted a €35m offer for Porto star Fabio Vieira.

The Portuguese star has also been attracting interest from Manchester United, according to Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness).

Vieira has had an excellent season for Porto, helping them to secure the Primeira Liga title last season, contributing with six goals and 14 assists. With 13 goals from 21 games for Portugal U21s, Vieira can provide a real goal threat from midfield.

However, it now appears Arsenal are closing in on a deal, with a €35m offer for Vieira expected to be accepted by Porto, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below.

Arsenal final proposal submitted for Fábio Vieira: €35m guaranteed plus add ons. They will not activate the release clause for €50m but decided to negotiate with Porto. ???? #AFC Porto are prepared to accept, once final details on the payment terms will be discussed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

Vieira is able to operate in a host of positions, but could be suited to a rotation option with Martin Odegaard. The 22-year-old is often utilised as an attacking midfielder, and could provide competition for the Norweigan midfielder, as Arsenal prepare for the hectic schedule that comes with playing in Europe.

Vieira can also play as a centre-forward, and with Arsenal only having Eddie Nketiah at their disposal as it stands, it could be useful to sign a player who can provide cover in attack.