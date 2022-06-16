Arsenal confident of sealing transfer of another Premier League player as they close in on Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are said to be hopeful of sealing the signature of Leicester City’s midfielder Youri Tielemans as they close in on a deal with Gabriel Jesus. 

The 25-year-old Belgian will see his contract expire in 2023, which may see him leave this year instead of the Foxes losing him on a free transfer next year.

Arsenal rivals Tottenham Hotspur had previously shown interest in Tielemans (as per the Sun), but Bissouma’s incoming arrival to Spurs, as per the Times, may have boosted Mikel Arteta’s odds of sealing a deal with the Belgian.

Arteta requires more players who can create chances, and according to the Times, the Gunners feel that Tielemans is the man for the job.

Youri Tielemans is wanted by seven top European clubs, including Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Gunners are also said to be close to signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

If both players were to join the Gunners, Tielemans’ ability to spot a run and thread a pass would positively impact Jesus and his ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Though, the Belgian has more than assists to offer as the 25-year-old is also armed with a good shot and can chip in with the goal tally.

This season Tielemans has scored 6 goals and assisted with 4 in 32 games in the Premier League for Leicester.

  1. The fact Spurs we’re targeting tielemans or Bissouma make me wonder if they have a clear plan over there? Maybe it’s just case of Arsenal been linked with him we will buy him… tbh was only a few days ago he was calling on us to put in an offer, so doubtful he actually wanted to go Spurs. Either way he had no chance coming to Arsenal, he blew that himself.

