Arsenal are leading the race to sign Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas, as Mikel Arteta looks to replace Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette recently re-joined Lyon following the expiration of his Arsenal contract, leaving Arteta with just Eddie Nketiah as an option up front. There’s no doubt the Spanish manager will be in the hunt for a new striker going into next season, and he could be targeting his home country for reinforcements.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are leading the race to sign Espanyol striker De Tomas. The 27-year-old has managed 45 goals in 89 games for the Spanish club and is now a target for multiple clubs. As well as Arsenal, Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on signing the striker.

A striker could be high on Arsenal’s priority list this summer.

However, the report claims Arsenal are leading the race to sign him, as they are showing the most interest in signing the Spain international.

With neither Nketiah or Lacazette managing more than five goals in the Premier League last season, Arteta will be desperate for a new number nine.

Folarin Balogun is Arteta’s only other forward option as it stands, but the young striker is yet to gain much Premier League experience.