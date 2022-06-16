Arsenal now know who they will play and in which order next season following the release of the 2022/23 Premier League schedule.

The Gunners enjoyed a fine season of last, improving significantly in Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge.

After a disappointing eighth place finish in the campaign before, Arsenal secured a return to Europe last season, finishing fifth.

It could have been better, with the Gunners allowing fourth place to slip, but they can take comfort in their fifth-place finish.

Next season, they will be looking to go one better, while also putting on a good show in the Europa League.

Arteta and Edu are expected to spend significantly this season to improve their squad, and they will be hoping that is enough to go one better in the race to secure a Champions League spot next time around.

As fans begin to get excited for the new season, the fixtures have been released, and here are of the Gunners’ fixtures, which were confirmed this morning.

Remember, fixtures are subject to change due to TV selections and European commitments.