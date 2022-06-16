The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United have received a transfer boost.

All three clubs are said to bd chasing a deal for Brentford star Christian Eriksen this summer, with the midfielder set to leave Wet London at the end of this month.

Eriksen has rejected a new contract from Brentford, and the Dane could get the pick of clubs when he does officially leave.

The former Tottenham star returned to football earlier this year following a spell on the sidelines due to his heart issue.

He is now fully fit, however, and a number of clubs believe he is still capable of playing at the top.

At the very least, with no transfer fee required, they are willing to take the risk, and it seems all three clubs hold an advantage over any possible interested parties from abroad.

That’s because, as per the Daily Mail, Eriksen wants to stay in the Premier League this summer, already settled with his family.

It’s reported Tottenham is the most likely destination, much due to their Champions League qualification.

Though, Eriksen previously also spent seven years with the north London club previously.