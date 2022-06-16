Aston Villa consider filling homegrown quota with Europa League star

Premier League regulations stipulate that every team must meet their ‘homegrown’ quota – a total of 8 players in their 25-man squad for the season. Following a series of impressive moves for stars like Philippe Coutinho and Diego Carlos, they may be looking to the Scottish Premiership for their next big signing.

The fine print of those regulations mean that homegrown players must have spent at least three years in the English football before their 21st birthday. One player who would meet that rule is Calvin Bassey. The Nigerian international came through Leicester City’s academy before joining current Villa manager Steven Gerrard at Rangers.

According to SkySports, Aston Villa are interested in Bassey and it could set them back as much as £25m. Bassey, 22, was in impressive form last season and stood out during Rangers’ run to the Europa League final. Gerrard knows him well having spent over a season with Bassey at his orders in Glasgow.

The player himself recently posted a message on his Instagram thanking the Gers fans for their support and ending the message with “See you soon”, as per the Daily Star. It appears any departure would be news to him at least.