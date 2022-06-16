Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs ready to make an offer for Gareth Bale, who is now a free agent after leaving Real Madrid.

The Wales international looks to be attracting plenty of interest this summer, according to reports, and Newcastle are thought to be one of the clubs in the mix to bring him back to the Premier League.

The BBC have analysed Bale’s options, and it seems that Newcastle, Tottenham or Aston Villa would be the most likely destinations for him if he comes back to the English top flight.

Still, there has also been transfer gossip linking Bale with a move to Cardiff City, or to clubs in the MLS.

Newcastle seem likely to keep on spending big after a busy January, and Bale would be a fine addition to Eddie Howe’s ever-improving squad.

Magpies fans will no doubt be aware that the 32-year-old is no longer at his peak, but he surely still has something to offer at this level.