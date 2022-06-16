Barcelona could agree contract for Liverpool transfer target today

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Barcelona are said to be mightily close to agreeing a new contract with Gavi.

The 17-year-old has dominated the headlines after resisting a new deal, with Barca trying to save a buck or two amid their financial issues.

Already a sensation for club and country, Gavi knows how much he is worth, and he and his agent are demanding to be paid properly.

Gavi has made it clear throughout negotiations that he wants to stay at Camp Nou, but he has stood his ground firmly.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Gabriel Jesus Arsenal transfer developments expected “in the next few hours”
Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United handed boost in race for free transfer
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Paul Pogba “absolutely had to” quit Man Utd for Juventus transfer

Recent meetings have helped to improve the situation, though, according to Mundo Deportivo, who say a deal has now close to being agreed.

The report claims Barca hope to agree a new contract for Gavi today, and if they can’t, they hope to at least announce a deal in principle ahead of the details being fully worked out.

That’s a huge boost for Barca, but it’s a blow for the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, who have been linked with Gavi, as per the Express.

More Stories FC Barcelona FC Liverpool Gavi Manchester City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.