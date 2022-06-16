Barcelona are said to be mightily close to agreeing a new contract with Gavi.

The 17-year-old has dominated the headlines after resisting a new deal, with Barca trying to save a buck or two amid their financial issues.

Already a sensation for club and country, Gavi knows how much he is worth, and he and his agent are demanding to be paid properly.

Gavi has made it clear throughout negotiations that he wants to stay at Camp Nou, but he has stood his ground firmly.

Recent meetings have helped to improve the situation, though, according to Mundo Deportivo, who say a deal has now close to being agreed.

The report claims Barca hope to agree a new contract for Gavi today, and if they can’t, they hope to at least announce a deal in principle ahead of the details being fully worked out.

That’s a huge boost for Barca, but it’s a blow for the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, who have been linked with Gavi, as per the Express.