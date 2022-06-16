Tottenham have been praised for their work in the transfer market as a deal for Yves Bissouma moves a step closer.

Watch the video below as Sky Sports News report on the Brighton midfielder passing his medical with Spurs, who now look set to make the Mali international their third signing of the summer following deals for Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.

Bissouma has impressed a great deal for Brighton, it’s confirmed in the clip below that Arsenal also held an interest in signing him.

Still, Tottenham look to have moved quickly for this smart deal, and the reporter praises them for being the “opposite of Manchester United” with how efficient and decisive they’ve been so far in this transfer window…

? BREAKING ? Yves Bissouma has completed a medical at Tottenham ahead of his transfer from Brighton. ? Spurs will pay an initial £25m for the Mali midfielder, which will potentially rise to £35m with performance-related add-ons. ? pic.twitter.com/QQybGg6PHn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 16, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Bissouma looks a perfect fit for Antonio Conte’s style of football, and should help the club improve next season after they only narrowly snuck into the top four in 2021/22.

Man Utd need to get their act together as there’s surely an argument that Bissouma is the kind of player who would have strengthened them as well, providing an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield.