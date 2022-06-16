Tottenham praised for being the “opposite of Manchester United” with slick transfer business

Tottenham have been praised for their work in the transfer market as a deal for Yves Bissouma moves a step closer.

Watch the video below as Sky Sports News report on the Brighton midfielder passing his medical with Spurs, who now look set to make the Mali international their third signing of the summer following deals for Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.

Bissouma has impressed a great deal for Brighton, it’s confirmed in the clip below that Arsenal also held an interest in signing him.

Still, Tottenham look to have moved quickly for this smart deal, and the reporter praises them for being the “opposite of Manchester United” with how efficient and decisive they’ve been so far in this transfer window…

Bissouma looks a perfect fit for Antonio Conte’s style of football, and should help the club improve next season after they only narrowly snuck into the top four in 2021/22.

Man Utd need to get their act together as there’s surely an argument that Bissouma is the kind of player who would have strengthened them as well, providing an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield.

