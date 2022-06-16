‘Steal of the season’ – Pundit says Ashworth could pull off a masterstroke at Newcastle

Newcastle United continue to be linked with a potential transfer move for Lille defender Sven Botman.

The highly-rated young Dutchman has shone in his time in Ligue 1, attracting recent transfer links with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and AC Milan.

Now, however, recent reports suggest Newcastle may be in the driving seat to land Botman, and former Premier League ace Don Hutchison has praised the work of Dan Ashworth, the club’s new sporting director, if they manage to get this deal done.

“As a centre-back, he’s fantastic on the ball,” said Hutchison. “Absolutely rapid. He’s a great age.

“He’s a player that can play in a two. In a three. He’s versatile and very good in the air.

“Sven Botman, if they can get him, then I think it’s an absolute steal. Take Man City and Liverpool out of the equation, he could play for anyone in the Premier League.”