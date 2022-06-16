Brentford hoping to tempt Barcelona outcast to Premier League

The financial situation at Barcelona has led to all sorts of bizarre transfers taking place in recent seasons. When Adama Traore rejoined Barcelona in January, it meant that the Catalan club possessed two of Middlesbrough’s front three during their most recent successful promotion campaign to the Premier League.
Traore looks as if he will be back in England this summer and Brentford are hoping to bring back Braithwaite too. The Danish forward was ruled out for almost the entirety of the first half of the season, but on his return barely featured for Barcelona. Manager Xavi Hernandez has shown that he didn’t trust Braithwaite, sending him onto the pitch for just 22 minutes since he returned from injury in mid-January.