Chelsea are said to be chasing a deal for a Barcelona star this summer.

The Blues will be desperate to improve this season after a third place finish, finishing safely behind the top two.

Chelsea have a long way to go if they want to catch Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of next season, especially with the defensive holes left by the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

But it seems as though the Blues are also looking to strengthen their front line, aiming to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim a deal is being sought between the West London club and the winger.

Dembélé is set to leave Camp Nou on a free transfer at the end of this month, as things stand, with his contract set to expire.

Barcelona have been battling for months to strike a deal to keep him around, but they have made little progress, restrained by financial issues.

Chelsea are looking to take full advantage this summer by snapping up the 24-year-old winger, who has shown his potential under Xavi Hernandez over recent months.