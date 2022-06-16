Chelsea eye three potential Lukaku replacements, including Arsenal transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing three potential candidates to replace Romelu Lukaku as he looks set to return to Inter Milan this summer.

The Belgium international has been a big disappointment since his move to Stamford Bridge last year, and it now looks like he’s set for a swift return to his former club Inter on loan.

And according to Goal, Chelsea have three replacements in mind up front, with Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling being considered, along with RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

These are not out-and-out centre-forwards, so would not be like-for-like replacements for Lukaku, but might prove a better fit for Thomas Tuchel’s style of play due to their versatility and high energy in attack.

While Lukaku has shown throughout his career that he can be a lethal goal-scorer, he just hasn’t quite adapted to Tuchel’s demands of him at centre-forward.

Many Blues fans will surely be disappointed to see Lukaku go, but it’s fair to say this transfer just hasn’t worked out.

City ace Jesus is also a target for Arsenal, and one imagines they’ll be desperate not to lose out on the Brazil international’s signature.

Like Chelsea, the Gunners have major problems up front, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette’s recent performances leaving them short of options in that department.