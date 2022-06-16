Chelsea looking to sign Barcelona star in potential swap deal with Alonso and Azpilicueta

Chelsea defender’s Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could be on their way out the door this summer.

Azpilicueta has been at Chelsea for the majority of his career, so could be looking for a new challenge, and Alonso isn’t a regular starter at the club when Ben Chilwell is fit.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Alonso and Azpilicueta are attracting the interest of Barcelona, and it appears Chelsea are eyeing up a potential swap deal.

Chelsea have previously shown an interest in 18-year-old winger Alejandro Balde, and they could use him as part of a deal to let Alonso and Azpilicueta leave the club.

In 2020 and once again in 2021, Chelsea made an approach to Barcelona but a move never materialised. The London club may stand a better chance of securing a deal this time around, due to Barcelona’s heavy interest in two of their players.

Balde reportedly has a €500m release clause, so involving him in a deal with Alonso and Azpilicueta would be their easiest way of bringing him to Stamford Bridge.