Chelsea’s 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed as Blues look to improve on 3rd place finish

Chelsea’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed this morning, with the Blues given a difficult start away to Everton.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were beaten by club legend Frank Lampard on their last trip to Goodison Park, so this isn’t exactly the game fans will have been hoping for.

Last season started with plenty of expectation for Chelsea, but they ultimately couldn’t sustain a title challenge, finishing a pretty distant third behind the top two of Manchester City and Liverpool, and they’ll be hoping to do a lot better in 2022/23.

You never quite know what you’re going to get from Chelsea, and one imagines the transfer market will be crucial, as Tuchel looks in dire need of upgrades on his current crop of unconvincing attacking players.

We’re still early on in the summer, so these issues are yet to be resolved, but for now CFC supporters can take a look at their fixtures for the season ahead.

See below for Chelsea’s 2022/23 Premier League fixtures in full…

August

06/08/2022 17:30 Everton (a)

13/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

20/08/2022 15:00 Leeds United (a)

27/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)

31/08/2022 19:45 Southampton (a)

September

03/09/2022 15:00 West Ham United (h)

10/09/2022 15:00 Fulham (a)

17/09/2022 15:00 Liverpool (h)

October

01/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

08/10/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

15/10/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

18/10/2022 19:45 Brentford (a)

22/10/2022 15:00 Manchester United (h)

29/10/2022 15:00 Brighton (a)

November

05/11/2022 15:00 Arsenal (h)

12/11/2022 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

December

26/12/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

31/12/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

January

02/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City (h)

14/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

21/01/2023 15:00 Liverpool (a)

February

04/02/2023 15:00 Fulham (h)

11/02/2023 15:00 West Ham United (a)

18/02/2023 15:00 Southampton (h)

25/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

March

04/03/2023 15:00 Leeds United (h)

11/03/2023 15:00 Leicester City (a)

18/03/2023 15:00 Everton (h)

April

01/04/2023 15:00Aston Villa (h)

08/04/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)

15/04/2023 15:00 Brighton (h)

22/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United (a)

26/04/2023 19:45 Brentford (h)

29/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal (a)

May

06/05/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

13/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

20/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City (a)

28/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (h)