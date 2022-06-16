Christian Eriksen has been talking with four clubs this summer as his future is yet to be decided, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

With his Brentford contract expiring at the end of this month, Eriksen looks set to become a free agent, and one imagines that will make him a tempting option for many big clubs.

Still, the latest from football transfer news guru Romano is that Eriksen’s future remains up in the air, with Brentford still waiting for a response from the player, while Manchester United and Tottenham have stepped up their interest.

One possibly boost from a Man Utd point of view is that Leicester City now feel more “pessimistic” about their chances of signing the Denmark international.

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Romano attempted to clear up the speculation surrounding Eriksen at the moment.

“A lot has been written about Christian Eriksen in the last few days, some of which is premature: the reality is that Eriksen’s agent has had discussions with four clubs,” Romano says.

“Leicester held talks with his representatives in April, while Manchester United and Tottenham have explored this possibility in the past two weeks, but there is still no final agreement.

“Eriksen is taking his time. The fourth club is Brentford, who have submitted a proposal, and who are awaiting an answer from the player. Contrary to what others have reported, my understanding is that he has not yet rejected a deal to stay at Brentford.

“Everyone is still waiting for feedback from Eriksen, but Leicester are more pessimistic despite Brendan Rodgers being a big fan of the Danish midfielder.”