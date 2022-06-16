Manchester City set to submit proposal for Premier League defender

Manchester City are reportedly set to submit an opening bid for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella.

The Spanish Left-back has been one of the Seagulls’ best players this season after he was brought to the club from Getafe last summer for a fee of £15.4million (as per BBC Sport).

The 23-year-old has a contract with Brighton until 2026 and will expect top dollar for their star performer, with reports suggesting this could be as much as £50 million, more than triple the price he was bought for a year ago.

Although Brighton will be expected to profit from selling players as part of their business plan, the club have just agreed to a deal in excess of £30million for Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur (as per Sky Sports News).

According to transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, head coach Graham Potter may soon have a decision to make as City prepare their first bid.

Excl: Manchester City are now set to submit opening proposal to Brighton for Marc Cucurella. First bid ready to proceed in advanced talks in the next days. ??? #MCFC Cucurella is still Man City top target as left back, Pep Guardiola really wants him. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/SyJiwh0pk7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

Pep Guardiola will be eager to bolster their Left-back position, one of the few areas with room for improvement.

However, it will take an outstanding offer to persuade Brighton to let go of another critical player. Still, they may be more willing if Cucurrella himself wishes to join the Champions League side.