Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea look to be in a good position to win the race for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Dutch defender’s future at Juventus looks in serious doubt in this transfer window, and it looks like a deal is looking impossible for fellow suitors Barcelona, according to a report from Todo Fichajes.

The report states, however, that Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea could be ready to pay the €85million required to sign De Ligt, so it may be that we’ll be seeing this top talent in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old could be a hugely important signing for United right now, with new manager Erik ten Hag likely to be keen to work with his former Ajax player once again.

The Red Devils would surely do well to pay big for De Ligt as they need an upgrade on the struggling Harry Maguire if they are to improve after the disappointment of 2021/22.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also a bit short of options in central defence, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen becoming free agents this summer, while Thiago Silva isn’t getting any younger.

The Blues have also been eyeing up Jules Kounde, but one imagines De Ligt would be a tempting alternative if they don’t land the Sevilla star.

Liverpool don’t really look like they desperately need a new centre-back, due to having Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in that position, while Joe Gomez is also an option.

Still, the Reds may feel it’s worth securing the signing of a top young player like De Ligt to eventually replace his fellow Netherlands international Van Dijk, who will be 31 next season.