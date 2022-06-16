Chelsea could land Manchester United transfer target in smart swap deal

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

The Netherlands international has shone at the San Siro, and it seems he’s now under consideration by the Blues as they possibly look for a player to arrive in exchange for Inter target Romelu Lukaku, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Dumfries has also been linked with Manchester United in a recent report from Goal, and one imagines he’d be a fine signing for the Red Devils as well.

New manager Erik ten Hag is likely to know his fellow Dutchman well, and could surely make him an automatic starter as he’d surely be seen as a better option than the struggling Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Chelsea already have Reece James at right-back, so their need for Dumfries is less obvious, though his arrival could also allow James to play at centre-back, where Thomas Tuchel is short of options as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen become free agents this summer.

If it comes down to a choice between Chelsea or United, one imagines Dumfries would surely prefer to move to Stamford Bridge, where he’d be playing Champions League football and could have a more realistic prospect of winning major trophies.