After a disappointing season in the Premier League, it’s no surprise to see Frank Lampard looking to reinforce his Everton defence this summer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, a deal to bring in James Tarkowski on a free transfer has been completed, and an official announcement will be released in the near future.

It appears Lampard isn’t stopping there in terms of defensive recruits, with the Mirror reporting Everton are considering a move for Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao.

Becao has become a regular in the Udinese side, but it’s believed the defender is valued at around £17.4m. The report also claims that the Italian club signed Becao for a fee of just £1m, and they could be set to make a significant profit on the 26-year-old.

Due to the injury record of Yerry Mina, Everton may have to consider replacing the Colombian this summer. The towering defender is undoubtedly Everton’s best centre-back, but the 27-year-old misses a significant amount of games per season.

The signing of Tarkowski makes sense for Everton due to his consistency in being fit and available, but Everton’s remaining defenders have shown signs of inconsistency, so it’s no surprise to see Lampard still in the market for another defender.