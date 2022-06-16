Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique has urged his former club to sign Manchester United target Christain Eriksen.

Eriksen has been linked with a host of clubs this summer, after his contract expired at Brentford. According to The Athletic, Manchester United have made an approach to Eriksen as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of the new season.

Former Liverpool man Enrique has urged his former club to beat Manchester United to the signing of Eriksen, via his Instagram story, as relayed by Metro.

“Another interesting player that could be our solution to our midfield and spending nothing because he [Eriksen] is a free agent. He is a short-term solution but then we can wait for [Jude] Bellingham next season. He will play if he deserves to play like everyone else,” said Enrique.

Eriksen usually operates as an attacking midfielder, but played in a slightly deeper role for Brentford. This would help him suit Liverpool’s style, but it appears the Merseyside club won’t be making any more signings this summer.

According to The Times, Calvin Ramsay is set to join Liverpool, but the Scottish youngster will be their final signing of the transfer window.

“Eriksen is a top player and I believe he can compete for a starting spot in our XI. The season is very long,” added Enrique.

With the introduction of five substitutes next season, to be able to compete at the top of the Premier League, clubs surrounding Manchester City will need immense strength in depth.