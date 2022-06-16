Fabrizio Romano confirms Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Arsenal target

Yesterday it was confirmed that Arsenal had made a £25m bid for Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca, who has been an object of interest for some time. The Italian forward is highly-rated across Europe and today there was further confirmation of that.

Italian journalist quoted a SkySport interview in which Sassuolo’s Sporting Director Giovanni Carnevali confirmed that he had spoken with new Sporting Advisor at Paris Saint-Germain Luis Campos. In that conversation, Scamacca’s name came up.

Sassuolo director Carnevali tells Sky Sport: “Scamacca deal with PSG? Luís Campos is a good friend, we’ve had talks also in Paris for the UCL final. Scamacca certainly was one of the names we mentioned”. ?? #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2022

That news means that Arsenal now know that they are competing with one of the strongest financial powers in the game. It also might raise the price, if Sassuolo know that they can auction off Scamacca between the two clubs.

Although it would be difficult for Arsenal to rival PSG in terms of a contract offer for Scamacca, Mikel Arteta may well be able to convince Scamacca that Arsenal will align with his development better. PSG meanwhile already count Mauro Icardi, Lionel Messi, Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe in their forward line, which might leave Scamacca on the outside looking in.