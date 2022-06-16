Final decision expected next week as Arsenal close in on €58m-rated striker

You rarely see elite teams allow a very good player to join a rival in the same league, but it’s possible that Man City just don’t see Arsenal as being a credible threat to the title at this point.

The signing of Erling Haaland certainly makes City an even scarier proposition next season, but the transfer was bad news for Gabriel Jesus who started to make important contributions towards the end of the season.

Jesus has never been the undisputed starter at the Etihad but he’s still scored at least ten goals in every full season he’s spent in England and he could be the kind of player who thrives on being the main man if he does move to Arsenal.

There have been plenty of reports about a potential move to the Emirates, but Portuguese outlet Globo has indicated that a deal worth €58m could be tied up next week as a decision is expected that soon.

It’s also confirmed that he only has one year left on his deal at City, while he’s also determined to leave in search of regular first-team football so that will also force City’s hand when it comes to letting him go if they want to get a reasonable fee for him.

Arsenal are missing a deadly striker and Gabriel Jesus could turn out to be an exceptional signing, so it will be interesting to see how he fares as the main man if the deal does go through.