Arsenal are reportedly closing in on an agreement over the transfer of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international has been a top target for the Gunners this summer, and Fabrizio Romano revealed in his CaughtOffside column earlier today that we could expect developments on the deal at some point today.

And now it looks like that update has come, with the Times reporting that Arsenal are growing increasingly confident of signing Jesus, and that the Gunners look set to improve their offer for the 25-year-old.

Jesus seems ideal for Mikel Arteta’s needs at the moment, with AFC short of quality in attack after losing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in quick succession.

Is Gabriel Jesus transfer what Arsenal need?

Arsenal fans will hope Jesus can be a success at the Emirates Stadium, though there are perhaps some legitimate questions to be asked about the suitability of this deal.

Although Jesus has impressed in his time at City, he’s very much been a squad player surrounded by world class talent, with Pep Guardiola’s players so often dominating possession and creating plenty of chances.

At Arsenal, Jesus would surely be first choice up front and would have a lot more responsibility, whilst also having to work with less quality around him.

It will be interesting to see how this works out, but Gooners will just be pleased a proven name is coming in in an important position.