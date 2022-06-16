Throwback to the time intimate photos of Arsenal transfer target Gabriel Jesus were found in charity shop Bible

Arsenal reportedly look to be making significant progress on a transfer deal for Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazil international is being targeted by the Gunners in a move likely to cost somewhere in the region of £50million, according to the Times, with the club now said to be increasingly confident of snapping him up.

Jesus looks an exciting addition in a problem position in this Arsenal squad, so fans will surely be hoping it’s not too much longer now before this move can be completed and made official.

Still, that’s no reason not to remind Gooners of a pretty weird story involving Jesus from December 2020…

At the time, the Sun reported on bizarre pictures of both Jesus and former Chelsea striker Diego Costa shirtless in bed with a mystery woman.

Even more bizarre, these photos were found in a Bible that was for sale in a charity shop, according to the Sun’s report.

We’re not quite sure what Jesus was up to and how he allowed his pictures to be shared like this, but that’s part and parcel of the life of a footballer, apparently!