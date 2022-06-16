Arsenal have recently shown an interest in Club Brugge attacker Noa Lang, and he’s now spoken out on his future.

The Dutch winger has been impressive during his time in Belgium, scoring 23 league goals across two seasons. Arsenal have shown an interest in the 22-year-old in recent months, according to Voetbal Belgie, and could make a move for him this summer.

Lang has now spoken out on his future whilst on International duty with Belgium, addressing interest from AC Milan.

“There is no agreement with AC Milan or anything. I don’t know where this kind of news comes from. If I have to report to Club Brugge again, I will do so with all my love. I love the club and will give the full 100 per cent. The agreement with Brugge is that it must come to a transfer, both parties agree on that. I want to continue to develop and so I have to take a step,” said Lang, as relayed by SoccerNews.

It’s clear to see that Lang is pushing for a transfer this summer, and it appears the Belgian club are willing to agree to let him go. The 22-year-old is looking to take the next step in his career, and that could see him venture to the Premier League with Arsenal.

With the World Cup approaching, Lang will have to make sure he is playing regular football in order to secure his place in the Netherlands squad heading to Qatar.