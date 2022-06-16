Leeds United have reportedly submitted a bid for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The talented 20-year-old has caught the eye whilst on loan at Lens, and his performances might soon earn him a move away from Ligue 1.

According to the Independent, Leeds are working on trying to sign Kalimuendo, with their opening offer thought to be in the region of €20million.

The report goes on to say that a deal could be complicated, however, as PSG are likely to demand a number of clauses as part of any deal for a player who could blossom into a top performer in the near future.

It would certainly be exciting for Leeds fans if they could bring the young Frenchman to Elland Road this summer, with attacking players making sense as a priority for the Yorkshire club.

The Independent note that Raphinha is looking set to leave Leeds, with Arsenal and Tottenham named as suitors for the Brazil international.