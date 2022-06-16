Chelsea believe they can beat Barcelona to £50million transfer

Chelsea are reportedly still confident they can secure the transfer of long-term target Jules Kounde this summer.

The France international is looking likely to leave Sevilla after impressing in La Liga, and also appears to have emerged as a target for Barcelona, though Chelsea still believe they can win the race for his signature in a deal worth around £50million, according to the Evening Standard.

Kounde looks like he’d be an important addition for the Blues, who have lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid on a free this summer, while the Standard also note that Andreas Christensen is wanted by Barcelona as he’s also poised to become a free agent.

Barcelona may well have been tempted by Kounde as an alternative to Christensen, with the 23-year-old looking like he could also be a good fit at the Nou Camp.

Still, Chelsea fans will hope this report proves accurate and that their club remains in a strong position to get this important defensive signing done.

The west London giants have also been linked with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt by Todo Fichajes.