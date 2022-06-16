With Kalvin Phillips looking like he’s on his way out of Elland Road, Leeds are planning for life without their academy product.

Phillips has been pivotal in Leeds’ return to the Premier League, and played a helping hand in keeping them in the league last season. A regular for his country, Phillips helped guide England to a European Championship final.

GiveMeSport transfer insider Dean Jones has now claimed Leeds will target Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge as a replacement for Philips, as Manchester City are expected to make an offer to sign the England international.

The report also claims despite Marc Roca looking likely to join the club, Leeds are still keen to bring in another midfielder.

The pairing of Berge and Roca could work well for Leeds, with the former usually playing in a more box to box role, and the latter preferring to sit deeper and get on the ball.

Berge may find it difficult to continue playing for the national team if he is consistenly playing in the Championship. A move back to the Premier League will be best for his career, and Leeds fans will be hoping he is an adequate replacement for Phillips.