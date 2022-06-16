Former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa in talks with La Liga club’s president over new job

Former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly held talks over a return to his former club Athletic Bilbao.

Bielsa earned cult hero status during his time at Elland Road as he guided the club back into the Premier League after 16 years away, but he left the job after a difficult campaign in 2021/22.

Despite finishing 9th in 2020/21, Leeds were poor in their second year back in the top flight, and decided to replace Bielsa with Jesse Marsch, who only narrowly kept them up.

Bielsa remains highly regarded in the game, however, and now seems ready to return to management with another spell in La Liga, according to reports.

Leeds fans will no doubt be wishing the Argentine well after all he did for their club, and it will be intriguing to see how he gets on with a second spell in Bilbao.

Bielsa previously managed the Basque side between 2011 and 2013, and has also had spells with the likes of Marseille and Lille since then.