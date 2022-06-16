Liverpool’s 2022/23 Premier League fixtures revealed as Reds look to make up for title heartache

Liverpool will begin the 2022/23 Premier League season away to Fulham as they look to make up for the hurt of missing out on the title on the final day of last term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were so close to a quadruple, having won both domestic cups before ultimately missing out narrowly on a league title victory on the final day of the season thanks to Manchester City’s comeback win at home to Aston Villa.

Liverpool then lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid – a game in which they were pretty unlucky as they faced goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the form of his life.

What will the new season bring for Liverpool? It will certainly be hard for them to keep up the high standards they set for themselves in 2021/22, but they’re sure to be one of the main title favourites again, especially with the exciting signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

See below for Liverpool’s 2022/23 Premier League fixtures in full…

AUGUST

Saturday 6 (12.30pm) – Fulham (A)

Saturday 13 – Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 20 – Manchester United (A)

Saturday 27 – Bournemouth (H)

Wednesday 31 (8pm) – Newcastle United (H)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 3 – Everton (A)

Saturday 10 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 17 – Chelsea (A)

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 8 – Arsenal (A)

Saturday 15 – Manchester City (H)

Wednesday 19 (8pm) – West Ham United (H)

Saturday 22 – Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday 29 – Leeds United (H)

NOVEMBER

Saturday 5 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 12 – Southampton (H)

DECEMBER

Monday 26 – Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 31 – Leicester City (H)

JANUARY

Monday 2 – Brentford (A)

Saturday 14 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 21 – Chelsea (H)

FEBRUARY

Saturday 4 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 11 – Everton (H)

Saturday 18 – Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 25 – Crystal Palace (A)

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Manchester United (H)

Saturday 11 – Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 18 – Fulham (H)

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Manchester City (A)

Saturday 8 – Arsenal (H)

Saturday 15 – Leeds United (A)

Saturday 22 – Nottingham Forest (H)

Tuesday 25 (7.45pm) – West Ham United (A)

Saturday 29 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

MAY

Saturday 6 – Brentford (H)

Saturday 13 – Leicester City (A)

Saturday 20 – Aston Villa (H)

Sunday 28 (4pm) – Southampton (A)