Manchester City 2022/23 Premier League fixtures revealed as Pep Guardiola chases third title in a row

Manchester City’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been officially released today as the champions chase a third consecutive top flight victory.

Pep Guardiola’s side edged Liverpool in the season just gone, and now they’ll be preparing to do it all again next term, with West Ham away their first game of the new campaign.

City will surely be big favourites for the title, even if Liverpool and Chelsea will surely also be in the mix, so once again we expect every game will count.

For what it’s worth, City have a tricky away game to start with as they travel to West Ham, and also end the campaign away from home with a trip to Everton.

See below for the MCFC 2022/23 Premier League fixture list in full:

07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United v Manchester City

13/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City

27/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace

31/08/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

03/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City

10/09/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

17/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City

01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United

08/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton

15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester City

22/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton

29/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City

05/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham

12/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford

26/12/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City

31/12/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Everton

02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City

21/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton

04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

11/02/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa

18/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

25/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United

11/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City

18/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United

01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

08/04/2023 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City

15/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City

22/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City

26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

29/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City

06/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United

13/05/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City

Other key games to look out for are the first Manchester Derby in October, while they’re also away to title rivals Liverpool later that month.

It promises to be another exciting season at the Etihad Stadium, especially with the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

See here for other key Premier League fixtures for 2022/23.