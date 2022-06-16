Manchester City 2022/23 Premier League fixtures revealed as Pep Guardiola chases third title in a row

Manchester City’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been officially released today as the champions chase a third consecutive top flight victory.
Pep Guardiola’s side edged Liverpool in the season just gone, and now they’ll be preparing to do it all again next term, with West Ham away their first game of the new campaign.
City will surely be big favourites for the title, even if Liverpool and Chelsea will surely also be in the mix, so once again we expect every game will count.
For what it’s worth, City have a tricky away game to start with as they travel to West Ham, and also end the campaign away from home with a trip to Everton.
See below for the MCFC 2022/23 Premier League fixture list in full:
07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United v Manchester City
13/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
27/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
31/08/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
03/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City
10/09/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
17/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
08/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester City
22/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
29/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
05/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham
12/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford
26/12/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City
31/12/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
21/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
11/02/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
18/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
25/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
11/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
18/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
08/04/2023 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
15/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
22/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
29/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City
06/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United
13/05/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
Other key games to look out for are the first Manchester Derby in October, while they’re also away to title rivals Liverpool later that month.
It promises to be another exciting season at the Etihad Stadium, especially with the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
