Manchester United hold key advantage in race to sign centre-back

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United appear to be confident in pulling off a deal to sign Goncalo Inacio this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to strengthen their back-line across this summer, and 20-year-old Ignacio is one of the players being considered, according to reports.

It’s claimed a number of clubs around Europe are eyeing a move for Inacio, but it is United who hold the advantage.

According to A Bola, via SportWitness, United’s interest is only a ‘superficial’ one currently, with the Premier League giants gathering information on the defender.

More Stories / Latest News
Offer prepared: Newcastle rival Spurs for ambitious transfer of big-name forward
Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Arsenal to hold fresh striker talks today, why Pogba had to seal Juventus transfer, and more
Barcelona could agree contract for Liverpool transfer target today

But if they do decide to pursue a deal, it’s claimed they would be in the best position due to their very good relationship with Sporting.

The report adds than Inacio has a £38.6million release clause and that porting won’t take any less than £34.3million if they do have to sell.

The Portugal under-21 international is unlikely to be United’s first choice signing at centre-back, and this one could come down to numbers, at least this summer.

More Stories Goncalo Inacio Manchester United Sporting CP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.