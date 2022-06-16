Manchester United appear to be confident in pulling off a deal to sign Goncalo Inacio this summer.

The Red Devils are likely to strengthen their back-line across this summer, and 20-year-old Ignacio is one of the players being considered, according to reports.

It’s claimed a number of clubs around Europe are eyeing a move for Inacio, but it is United who hold the advantage.

According to A Bola, via SportWitness, United’s interest is only a ‘superficial’ one currently, with the Premier League giants gathering information on the defender.

But if they do decide to pursue a deal, it’s claimed they would be in the best position due to their very good relationship with Sporting.

The report adds than Inacio has a £38.6million release clause and that porting won’t take any less than £34.3million if they do have to sell.

The Portugal under-21 international is unlikely to be United’s first choice signing at centre-back, and this one could come down to numbers, at least this summer.