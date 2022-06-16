Manchester United recently appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager, with the Dutchman bringing in his own backroom staff.

One man still remaining at the club is highly rated Justin Cochrane, who currently has a role in the Manchester United academy. The former Tottenham youth coach was appointed last summer as their head of development and coaching.

However, Manchester United are concerned they could lose Cochrane, with the 40-year-old attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs. With Cochrane only in a youth role at United, according to the Daily Mail, the Premier League clubs showing an interest are willing to offer him a role in the first team.

Ten Hag has overseen several departures from the backroom staff since arriving at the club, with Neil Wood and Neil Ryan already out the door. However, Cochrane is one man Manchester United are looking to keep hold of, but he could be tempted by a first-team role elsewhere.

Despite being at one of the biggest clubs in the world, Cochrane could be tempted by a promotion to a first-team role, so Manchester United could lose one of their key men this summer.