Manchester United now know who they will play and in which order next season following the release of the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures.

United fans will already be looking forward to next season after a campaign to forget, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick both struggling.

The Red Devils had to settle for a sixth place finish, not winning any trophies and dropping out of the Champions League in the first knockout round.

United will want much better as they prepare for a new era, one that will be led by new head coach Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are expected to spend significantly to improve this summer, and with a new man at the helm, there is cause for fresh excitement at Old Trafford.

And as ten Hag continues with his preparations, the fixtures for the new Premier League season have dropped.

You can see United’s fixtures in full below, but remember, dates are subject to change due to TV selections and European commitments.