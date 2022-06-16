The seriousness of the charges leveled at Mason Greenwood and the evidence that came to public light made it seem deeply unlikely that he would ever wear a Man United shirt again, and he remains suspended by the club as the investigation continues.

He’s still subject to charges for assaulting and raping a woman, although he’s not in custody for now as he remains on bail.

There is a chance that could change next week as it’s reported that a new hearing is set for next week – the police are still investigating his case and an application has been made to extend his bail.

It appears that there won’t be any media or public access to the hearing, while Greenwood himself isn’t expected to attend so it does sound like this is simply a formality and procedural rather than offering any real insight to the outcome of the case.

There’s still no further update on his status with United as the club have confirmed that he won’t be allowed to train with his teammates or be available for selection, so it sounds like this could still take some time before an outcome is reached.