Aurelien Tchouameni has not put money first when it comes to his future.
The midfielder has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal, joining from AS Monaco after attracting a tonne of interest.
Tchouameni was linked with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of eventually penning terms with Real Madrid amid a reported £68.7million deal.
What is interesting is that Tchouameni opted against staying in his home country, France, amid interest from PSG.
And a fresh report from Marca claims the midfielder missed out on a lot of money in order to make the move to Real Madrid.
According to the report, PSG offered the young midfielder as much as £10.3million net salary per year.
Instead, Tchouameni penned a deal with Real Madrid worth between £6.01million and £5.1million over the next six years.
That’s around half of what PSG offered, and that says a lot about how much Tchouameni wanted to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.