Star midfielder took half of what PSG offered to complete Real Madrid transfer

AS Monaco
Posted by

Aurelien Tchouameni has not put money first when it comes to his future.

The midfielder has joined Real Madrid on a six-year deal, joining from AS Monaco after attracting a tonne of interest.

Tchouameni was linked with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of eventually penning terms with Real Madrid amid a reported £68.7million deal.

What is interesting is that Tchouameni opted against staying in his home country, France, amid interest from PSG.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle could rival West Ham for transfer of Premier League midfielder
Chelsea chasing Barcelona transfer amid search for new forward
Medical in progress: 25-year-old closing in on Tottenham transfer

And a fresh report from Marca claims the midfielder missed out on a lot of money in order to make the move to Real Madrid.

According to the report, PSG offered the young midfielder as much as £10.3million net salary per year.

MORE: Arsenal the most serious about Asensio transfer

Instead, Tchouameni penned a deal with Real Madrid worth between £6.01million and £5.1million over the next six years.

That’s around half of what PSG offered, and that says a lot about how much Tchouameni wanted to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

More Stories Aurelien Tchouameni Paris Saint Germain PSG Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.