West Ham are facing fears that Newcastle could hijack their move for Ligue 1 star Nayef Aguerd.

David Moyes will want to sign a central defender this summer as an area of priority.

The 26-year-old Rennes defender Aguerd looked set to be the Hammers’ next signing as he flew to London to undergo his medical with the Hammers ahead of a £20million deal.

However, according to Claret and Hugh, things were going smoothly until the Toons declared a late interest in the centre-back.

Now, the Moroccan has a decision to make, London or Newcastle?

The centre-back featured in 31 games for Rennes this season in Ligue 1.