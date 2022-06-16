Newcastle interested in signing Brazilian teenager

Newcastle United are said to be interested in signing 17-year-old Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel from Santos. 

According to Globo Esporte, Gabriel could be the next star to come out of Santos who is currently contracted to Brazil Serie A club Santos, with a current market value of £9million (Transfermarkt), which isn’t bad for a 17-year-old.

The South American is the youngest-ever goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores and the third-youngest player to play for Santos.

The youngster already has 70 senior appearances to his name.

If the Magpies do decide to sign the young Brazilian, a move wouldn’t be achievable until next year when he turns 18.

What do you think? Can Gabriel walk in the footsteps of all-time footballing greats Pele or even Neymar and be the next footballing legend torn out of Santos?

