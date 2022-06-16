Newcastle have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Santos forward Angelo Gabriel.

The 17-year-old is already a regular in the Santos team despite his age. The South American region has produced a multitude of talent over the years, and Angelo could be the next to take the step into Europe.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona and Newcastle are interested in the Brazilian, who will be able to leave when he turns 18 at the end of the year.

Newcastle brought in players of pedigree and experience in January, with the likes of Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes, and Kieran Trippier playing a crucial role in steering them away from relegation.

However, Eddie Howe will also want to play for the future, as the likes of Trippier are reaching the latter stages of his career, and will have little sell-on value.

Despite their significant financial power, Newcastle will still need to ensure they don’t fall into Financial Fair Play troubles, and if they continue to sign players and are unable to sell them in the future, it could cause them trouble in the long run.

Signing players such as Angelo who have huge potential could be the smart route to go down, alongside more established players.