Nottingham Forest are said to be close to agreeing on a deal to sign Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson.

Forest’s current number one, Brice Samba, played 45 games in all competitions and has one year remaining on his contract with the club.

According to the Athletic, the Premier League’s newest arrivals, Forest requires a shot-stopper after the 28-year-old Congolese keeper informed the club that he intends to leave this summer and will not be signing a new contract.

With a big season ahead, having a solid performer in between the posts will make a big difference to the newly-promoted club.

It has recently been reported that Forest had opened talks for a loan deal for Manchester United’s number two, Dean Henderson.

However, today Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed in a recent tweet that the deal is now close to being agreed upon.

Nottingham Forest close to agreeing deal to sign Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson. Loan with option to buy for £20m. United to pay portion of wages next season. Forest showing big ambition – talks led by Miltiadis Marinakis, son of owner Evangelos. #Henderson #NFFC #MUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) June 16, 2022

The England international has rarely seen any playing time for United, with number one David de Gea taking most of the action.

That isn’t surprising when the Red Devils pay him a whopping £375,000 per week (as per Marca).