Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is set to leave the club this month due to his contract expiring.

The Welsh winger will be desperate to maintain his match fitness after his country qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. The Evening Standard reported that Bale was considering retiring if Wales failed to qualify, but he will now be in the hunt for a new club.

According to BBC, Nottingham Forest are monitoring Bale’s situation and could offer him the chance to return to the Premier League. Bale’s wages may be a stumbling block for the newly promoted club, with Marca (via Daily Mail) reporting that Bale earns around £28m a year.

However, in a desperate attempt to stay fit for the World Cup, Bale could take a pay cut, as not many teams will be willing to take him on full wages.

Bale will be wanting to play in a top league to keep his match fitness up, so a move to the Premier League could be a smart plan for the 32-year-old.

Bale struggled for regular game time during the latter stages of his Real Madrid career, but his pedigree speaks for itself.