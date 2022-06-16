Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Ramsay was recently named Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year, after he registered nine assists for Aberdeen, playing 33 times.

The highly-rated defender is set to become Liverpool’s third and final signing, according to Paul Joyce from The Times. The fee is believed to be in the region of £4.5m, increasing to £7m if add-ons are met.

As Joyce confirmed, Ramsay is likely to be Liverpool’s final signing, and the Merseyside club will prioritise a midfielder in the 2023 summer transfer window.

The young defender may find it difficult to break into the Liverpool first-team initially, due to the exceptional Trent Alexander-Arnold. Ramsay is expected to join up with Liverpool ahead of their pre-season training camp and will be hoping to impress Jurgen Klopp.

The fact Liverpool are ending their summer business may worry some fans at Anfield. Two of their three signings are young players for the future and are unlikely to be regular starters.

After losing the title to Manchester City, Liverpool fans may have wanted their side to add more quality to the starting eleven, but it appears Klopp is happy with his squad going into the new season.