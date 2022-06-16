Paul Pogba has sent a threat of sorts to Manchester United amid his Old Trafford exit.

The French midfielder is on his way out of Old Trafford, set to see his contract expire at the end of this month.

It has already been confirmed that Pogba will leave when his deal expires, and it has been heavily reported that he will rejoin former club Juventus.

Pogba joined Juve in 2012, leaving United, ahead of rejoining the Red Devils in 2016.

Since then, he has made 154 Premier League appearances for United, but he has now played his last following two spells.

Pogba was said to be willing to stay at United, but he ended up rejecting offers from the club and deciding to seek a free transfer.

Though, it seems the rejections were all about timings, with Pogba holding United responsible for the speed in which they handled the situation.

He said during his documentary ‘The Pogmentary’: “My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract. And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

Pogba is a man on a mission.