Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has reportedly informed the club that he wants them to allow him to seal a transfer to Manchester City this summer.

The England international wants out of Elland Road, and Man City have already been working on a deal to sign him, according to Football Insider.

Phillips has shone in his time at Leeds, and is also an increasingly important player for Gareth Southgate’s England side, performing superbly for his country to help them reach the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

It now makes sense that Phillips is keen to secure a big move, and it’s bound to be a big compliment that Premier League champions City are in for him.

The 26-year-old is surely too good to stick around at a club that only narrowly escaped relegation last season, so it will be interesting to see if they grant him his wish and let him move to the Etihad Stadium.

City need a replacement for departing veteran Fernandinho, and Phillips has shown he could be the ideal candidate.