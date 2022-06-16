Premier League star informs his club he wants Man City transfer to go through this summer

Leeds United FC Manchester City
Posted by

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has reportedly informed the club that he wants them to allow him to seal a transfer to Manchester City this summer.

The England international wants out of Elland Road, and Man City have already been working on a deal to sign him, according to Football Insider.

Phillips has shone in his time at Leeds, and is also an increasingly important player for Gareth Southgate’s England side, performing superbly for his country to help them reach the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

It now makes sense that Phillips is keen to secure a big move, and it’s bound to be a big compliment that Premier League champions City are in for him.

Kalvin Phillips wants to leave Leeds for Man City
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle join Barcelona in the race for 17-year-old forward
Video: Trailer for Paul Pogba documentary and Mino Raiola quotes that explain Man Utd struggles
Nottingham Forest plotting surprise move for Real Madrid star

The 26-year-old is surely too good to stick around at a club that only narrowly escaped relegation last season, so it will be interesting to see if they grant him his wish and let him move to the Etihad Stadium.

City need a replacement for departing veteran Fernandinho, and Phillips has shown he could be the ideal candidate.

More Stories Kalvin Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.