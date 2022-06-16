Video: Trailer for Paul Pogba documentary and Mino Raiola quotes that explain Man Utd struggles

A trailer is out for Paul Pogba’s upcoming documentary as he prepares to leave Manchester United for Juventus.

It’s been an unhappy few years for the France international at Old Trafford, and it’s not too surprising to see that it appears this new documentary on Amazon Prime will contain some explosive quotes.

See below for a video of the trailer on YouTube, while The Athletic have also covered some of the lines from the documentary, including Pogba’s late agent Mino Raiola telling him he’s not the same player for United as he is for the French national team…

“We must try to make you feel as good as when you are with the French national team,” Raiola is quoted by The Athletic. “You’re different with them. You understand? You’re another Pogba with the Manchester United team. It’s not normal.

“With the France team, you’re the real Pogba, the Pogba of Juventus, the Pogba that everyone loves. With Manchester, there’s something blocking you.”